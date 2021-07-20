Volumes spurt at ACC Ltd counter

ACC Ltd registered volume of 74.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.68 lakh shares

Star Cement Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, TCI Express Ltd, India Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 July 2021.

ACC Ltd registered volume of 74.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.29% to Rs.2,308.80. Volumes stood at 6.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd recorded volume of 33.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.94% to Rs.113.25. Volumes stood at 8.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd clocked volume of 3.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38884 shares. The stock gained 1.50% to Rs.1,041.50. Volumes stood at 1.56 lakh shares in the last session.

TCI Express Ltd recorded volume of 5.89 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76128 shares. The stock gained 5.56% to Rs.1,678.95. Volumes stood at 92424 shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd notched up volume of 105.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.56% to Rs.199.30. Volumes stood at 13.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)