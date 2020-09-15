Decillion Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Decillion Finance reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.220.18 22 OPM %50.000 -PBDT0.11-0.04 LP PBT0.11-0.04 LP NP0.10-0.02 LP
