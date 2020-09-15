Signet Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 86.02% in the March 2020 quarter
Aviva Industries standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Aviva Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who asks fans to be kind to each other and listen to science
-
Sales decline 40.36% to Rs 134.38 croreNet loss of Signet Industries reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.36% to Rs 134.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 225.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales134.38225.33 -40 OPM %8.418.23 -PBDT0.937.92 -88 PBT-1.006.00 PL NP-0.364.51 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU