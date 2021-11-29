Sarthak Metals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tarsons Products Ltd, Vaksons Automobiles Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd and Manaksia Steels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 November 2021.

Sarthak Metals Ltd tumbled 14.08% to Rs 103.1 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18254 shares in the past one month.

Tarsons Products Ltd lost 12.14% to Rs 738. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vaksons Automobiles Ltd crashed 9.85% to Rs 40.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1929 shares in the past one month.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd dropped 9.72% to Rs 57.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 80503 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15793 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Steels Ltd pared 9.49% to Rs 34.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44585 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22391 shares in the past one month.

