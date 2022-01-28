Deepak Fertilisers hits the roof after Q3 PAT jumps 103% YoY

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 542.25 after the company posted a 103% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 180.61 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 88.95 crore registered in Q3 FY21.

Revenue from operations increased 35.1% year on year to Rs 1,955.7 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 1,447.1 crore posted in the same period last year.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 267.09 crore in Q3 FY22, rising 105% from Rs 130 crore posted in Q3 FY21. The result was announced during market hours today, 28 January 2022.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation is a manufacturer of fertilizers and chemicals.

