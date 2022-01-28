IndusInd Bank Ltd in demand

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 921.95, up 3.81% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.96% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.33% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 921.95, up 3.81% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17354.6. The Sensex is at 58048.43, up 1.35%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has risen around 5.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37982.1, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 927.15, up 3.86% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 8.96% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.33% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)