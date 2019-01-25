Deepak Fertilisers spurts after clarification

rose 8.65% to Rs 115.55 at 10:50 IST on BSE after the company issued clarification on certain rumours relating to repayment of commercial papers.

Meanwhile, the was up 218.49 points, or 0.60% to 36,413.59.

On the BSE, 4.67 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 76,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 118.70 and a low of Rs 106 so far during the day.

said that it was made aware about some rumours in capital market with respect to the outstanding commercial papers. The company clarified after market hours yesterday, 24 January 2019, that it has been repaying commercial papers in accordance with the due dates and has repaid its last commercial papers on the due date in the current month. There are no commercial papers outstanding as on date payable by the company or any of its subsidiaries.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of declined 56.68% to Rs 18.51 crore on 43.64% rise in net sales to Rs 1768.73 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q2 September 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)