JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Lakshmi Machine Works signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

Yes Bank extends gains after naming Ravneet Gill as new CEO
Business Standard

ITI Ltd Surges 3.3%, S&P BSE Telecom index Gains 1.14%

Capital Market 

ITI Ltd has added 18.49% over last one month compared to 2.47% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.11% rise in the SENSEX

ITI Ltd gained 3.3% today to trade at Rs 106.4. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 1.14% to quote at 973.53. The index is down 2.47 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Infratel Ltd increased 1.42% and Sterlite Technologies Ltd added 1.38% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went down 35.33 % over last one year compared to the 0.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

ITI Ltd has added 18.49% over last one month compared to 2.47% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.11% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 43337 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.98 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 137.9 on 12 Apr 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 69.4 on 09 Oct 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 09:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements