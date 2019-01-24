HEG Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Volumes jump at Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd counter
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
HEG jumps as board to mull buyback
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 56.68% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, GIC Housing Finance Ltd and Jyothy Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 January 2019.
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, GIC Housing Finance Ltd and Jyothy Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 January 2019.
HEG Ltd crashed 6.67% to Rs 3057.05 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 63721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24769 shares in the past one month.
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd tumbled 6.05% to Rs 106.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44597 shares in the past one month.
Graphite India Ltd lost 5.91% to Rs 631.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.
GIC Housing Finance Ltd fell 5.55% to Rs 234.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5526 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58782 shares in the past one month.
Jyothy Laboratories Ltd shed 5.34% to Rs 182.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18992 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7527 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU