Deepak Nitrite Q1 PAT slides 22% YoY to Rs 234 cr

-
ALSO READ
Nanda & Nanda Advocates, Ashish Bhutani, Sumit Arora, Anshul Gupta and Ankur Arora conferred with Times 40 Under 40 Awards 2022
Deepak Nitrite slumps after fire breaks out at Nandesari plant
Basic materials shares fall
Aether Industries listing, Deepak Nitrite, UltraTech Cement in focus
Deepak Nitrite intimates of fire incident at its Nandesari site
-
Deepak Nitrite's consolidated net profit declined 22.5% to Rs 234.62 crore despite of a 34.8% rise in net sales to Rs 2,057.99 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.Profit before tax slipped 22.2% to Rs 315.12 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 405.25 crore registered in Q1 FY22. Profitability was dented after total expenses surged by 58.4% year on year to Rs 1,702.01 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
Cost of raw materials soared 56.5% to Rs 1,432.92 crore while employee benefits expenses rose 17.7% to Rs 81.22 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
The company's revenue from phenolics business rose 33.61% to Rs 1,334.9 crore and advanced intermediates segment revenue rose 38.45% to Rs 729.98 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Meanwhile, the board of directors on 2 August 2022 approved the appointment of Sanjay Upadhyay as director (finance) & group chief financial officer with effect from 3 August 2022 from chief financial officer of the company.
The board also approved appointment of Somsekhar Nanda as the chief financial officer of the company with effect from 3 August 2022.
Deepak Nitrite is one of the leading suppliers of chemical intermediates. It has a diversified portfolio of intermediates that cater to the dyes and pigments, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, plastics, textiles, paper and home and personal care segments in India and overseas.
Shares of Deepak Nitrite were down 0.20% to Rs 1,947.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU