Volumes jump at Zomato Ltd counter

Alkem Laboratories Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, MOIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 August 2022.

Zomato Ltd witnessed volume of 6800.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 27.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 250.48 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.16% to Rs.54.40. Volumes stood at 803.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 30798 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1766 shares. The stock dropped 1.29% to Rs.3,153.95. Volumes stood at 1206 shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd recorded volume of 19586 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1385 shares. The stock gained 5.09% to Rs.2,317.30. Volumes stood at 1483 shares in the last session.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd saw volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21537 shares. The stock dropped 0.86% to Rs.846.35. Volumes stood at 7506 shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd witnessed volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27794 shares. The stock increased 8.69% to Rs.172.55. Volumes stood at 24432 shares in the last session.

