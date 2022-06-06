Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 116.39 points or 2.28% at 4989.38 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, INEOS Styrolution India Ltd (down 10.71%), Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (down 6.99%),Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd (down 3.75%),Birla Corporation Ltd (down 3.59%),Deepak Nitrite Ltd (down 3.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mukand Ltd (down 3.33%), Shiva Cement Ltd (down 3.29%), Century Textiles & Industries Ltd (down 3.26%), Fairchem Organics Ltd (down 3.16%), and Hil Ltd (down 2.98%).

On the other hand, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 17.54%), Kamdhenu Ltd (up 11.37%), and Gallantt Metal Ltd (up 9.55%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 52.63 or 0.09% at 55765.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.4 points or 0.04% at 16590.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 439.57 points or 1.65% at 26255.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 144.25 points or 1.76% at 8059.55.

On BSE,1350 shares were trading in green, 1942 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

