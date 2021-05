Delta Corp temporarily closes its Casino in Sikkim

Till 16 May 2021

Delta Corp announced that due to a surge in COVID-19 cases being witnessed in Sikkim, the government of Sikkim has amongst various other measures, directed all establishments to close as per the instructions laid down.

Accordingly, the company's Casino in Sikkim will remain closed until 16 May 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)