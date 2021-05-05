Virinchi allots 3.50 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Virinchi has allotted 3,50,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at an issue price of Rs.40/-(premium of Rs.30/- each) on conversion of warrants issued on preferential basis to the following promoter group on receipt of the balance application money of Rs.1,05,00,000 /- (being the 75% of the issue price).

Post the aforesaid allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased to Rs.37,34,35,670.

