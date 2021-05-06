Bajaj Healthcare launches Ivejaj for treatment of Covid-19

Bajaj Healthcare has announced the launch of Ivejaj (Ivermectin) an Anti Parasitic Drug now widely used in control & treatment for Covid-19 patients. The company has received approval from India's drug regulator, to manufacture and market Ivejaj the oral Ivermectin approved medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19 from 6 May 2021.

IVEJAJ Tablets comprising Ivermectin. Ivermectin is an Anti-Parasitic Drugs, which is used to control parasitic roundworm infections and curing parasitic infections, helps to improve health of Covid-19 Patients.

It works by paralyzing and killing parasites.

The company has successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for Ivermectin through its own in-house R&D team. Most patients ailing from mild to moderate symptoms can benefit from the use of Ivejaj. The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication, with recommended doses.

The drug controller of India's has granted permissions to supply the Ivejaj (Ivermectin) in the domestic as well as in overseas market.

