Bajaj Healthcare launches Ivejaj for treatment of Covid-19

Bajaj Healthcare has announced the launch of Ivejaj (Ivermectin) an Anti Parasitic Drug now widely used in control & treatment for Covid-19 patients. The company has received approval from India's drug regulator, to manufacture and market Ivejaj the oral Ivermectin approved medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19 from 6 May 2021.
IVEJAJ Tablets comprising Ivermectin. Ivermectin is an Anti-Parasitic Drugs, which is used to control parasitic roundworm infections and curing parasitic infections, helps to improve health of Covid-19 Patients.
It works by paralyzing and killing parasites.
The company has successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for Ivermectin through its own in-house R&D team. Most patients ailing from mild to moderate symptoms can benefit from the use of Ivejaj. The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication, with recommended doses.
The drug controller of India's has granted permissions to supply the Ivejaj (Ivermectin) in the domestic as well as in overseas market.
