Den Networks Q4 PAT spurts 51% YoY

Den Networks' consolidated net profit surged 50.5% to Rs 33.89 crore on a 0.5% decline in net sales to Rs 326.23 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On a consolidated basis, subscription revenues fell 15% to Rs 190 crore and activation revenues surged 63% to Rs 34 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

EBITDA rose 2% to Rs 65 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 64 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin stood at 20% in Q4 FY21 over 19% in Q4 FY20. As on Q4 FY21, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 2,394 crore.

During the year ended 31 March 2019, Den Networks allotted on preferertial basis 28.14 crore equity shares of Rs 72.66 each, at a premium of Rs 62.66 per share aggregating to Rs 2,045 crore. The proceeds of peferential allotment amounting to Rs 2,045 crore have been temporarily invested in liquid mutual funds and fixed deposits, pending utilisation for same.

Den Networks is a leading cable TV distribution company in the country with a wide gamut of services including Cable TV and Broadband. Its cable operations covers over 500+ cities/towns across 13 key states (Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand) in India.

Shares of Den Networks fell 1.55% to Rs 47.55 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 47.10 to Rs 49 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)