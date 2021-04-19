Volumes soar at Team Lease Services Ltd counter

Team Lease Services Ltd clocked volume of 4650 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 633 shares

Linde India Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 April 2021.

Team Lease Services Ltd clocked volume of 4650 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock lost 10.99% to Rs.2,900.00. Volumes stood at 477 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd notched up volume of 35239 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5908 shares. The stock rose 5.17% to Rs.1,987.30. Volumes stood at 8802 shares in the last session.

Bharat Electronics Ltd saw volume of 9.52 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.92 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.76% to Rs.125.75. Volumes stood at 4.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd recorded volume of 3639 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1968 shares. The stock lost 3.58% to Rs.469.60. Volumes stood at 1803 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd witnessed volume of 13537 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7944 shares. The stock increased 0.34% to Rs.102.10. Volumes stood at 5403 shares in the last session.

