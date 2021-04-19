G E Power India acquires 50% in NTPC GE Power Services

G E Power India executed a share purchase agreement with GE Power Systems GmbH for the acquisition of legal and beneficial ownership of 50% of the issued and paid up share capital of NTPC GE Power Services (NGSL).

NGSL was incorporated on 27 September 1999 under Companies Act, 1956 and is a 50:50 joint venture between NTPC and GE Power Systems GmbH. NGSL is engaged in the renovation and modernization of existing power plants with primary focus on thermal power plants, and has also ventured into supply, installation and subsequent operation & maintenance of thermal power plants.

GE Power India acquired 30 lakh equity shares of NGSL from GE Power Systems GmbH constituting 50% of its issued and paid up share capital for Rs 7.20 crore. The acquisition is a related party transaction as the company and GE Power Systems GmbH are GE Group affiliates. The acquisition is likely to complete by 30 April 2021.

Upon completion of the acquisition of shares from GE Power Systems GmbH, the company would enter into renovation and modernization of thermal power plants segment and partner with NTPC which is a PSU and a pioneer in thermal power plants. This investment and JV with NTPC is expected to strengthen company's portfolio and open avenues for expanded scope of business for future projects.

G E Power India's consolidated net profit tanked 65.2% to Rs 35.09 crore on a 42.8% surge in net sales to Rs 1,093 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

GE Power India is engaged in engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and servicing etc. of power plants and power equipment.

Shares of G E Power India skid 2.30% to Rs 251.10 on BSE. The scrip hit an intraday high of Rs 249.40 and an intraday low of Rs 261.10 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)