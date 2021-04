ISGEC Heavy Eng gains on partnering US-based firm for DSI technology.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 1.68% to Rs 528.65 after the company said it has signd a project specific collaboration agreement with US-based United Conveyor Corporation for Dry Sorbent Injection (DSI) technology.

DSI technology can be used to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions from thermal power plants.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering's consolidated net profit rose 2.9% to Rs 64.88 crore on a 17.4% drop in net sales to Rs 1,392.46 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence.

