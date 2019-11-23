Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM

NCP's Ajit Pawar becomes Deputy CM

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in on Saturday (23 November 2019) morning as the chief minister of Maharashtra for the second consecutive term.

Ajit Pawar, a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), took oath as deputy chief minister of the state. Ajit Pawar is the nephew of NCP president Sharad Pawar.

On Friday (22 November 2019), media reports indicated that the NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena were close to forming a government in the state with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the alliance government.

In the October state election, the BJP was the single largest party, with 105 seats. Its former ally Shiv Sena won 56. The NCP was third with 54, and the Congress fourth with 44. The BJP and NCP's combined tally takes them well past halfway mark in the 289-member assembly, which has one nominated MLA.

The state faced a political crisis after the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post. Maharashtra was placed under President's Rule on 12 November, after a falling out between the BJP and the Shiv Sena caused a long delay in government formation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)