Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Spikes 1.69%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.05%

Steel & Power Ltd rose 1.69% today to trade at Rs 159.75. The S&P BSE Metal is up 1.05% to quote at 10892.18. The is up 1.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, increased 1.67% and added 1.16% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 21.38 % over last one year compared to the 12.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel & Power Ltd has lost 2.14% over last one month compared to 1.78% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.62% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5265 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.67 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 250.6 on 14 Jun 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 123.3 on 06 Feb 2019.

