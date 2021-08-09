Dhabriya Polywood Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Anmol India Ltd, TCI Finance Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and Yasho Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 August 2021.

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 81.35 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 76406 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4305 shares in the past one month.

Anmol India Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 183.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11170 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd surged 16.36% to Rs 6.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2284 shares in the past one month.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd added 15.33% to Rs 475. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yasho Industries Ltd gained 15.14% to Rs 683.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29906 shares in the past one month.

