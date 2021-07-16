Sona BLW announces joint development project with Israel's IRP Nexus Group

-
ALSO READ
Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings approves joint development project with Israel's IRP Nexus Group
Sharda Motor soars on forging JV with Kinetic Group for lithium‐ion battery packs
Sharda Motor Industries forms JV with Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions
RattanIndia's Revolt Motors to benefit from incentives under Maharashtra EV Policy 2021
Sensex jumps 393 pts led by gains in IT shares; Nifty settles near 15,800
-
Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 1.47% to Rs 400.20 after the company said that it has joined hands with Israel's IRP Nexus Group (IRP) to create a revolutionary magnet-less e-motor technology for the global electric vehicles market.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Israel's IRP Nexus Group Ltd (IRP), a leading provider of cutting-edge electric powertrain solutions for e-mobility, have come together with iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) in a unique joint development project that will invent a new powertrain, manufacture it and market it globally.
The project entails Sona Comstar and IRP collaborating to conceive, design, prototype, and manufacture high efficiency, low-cost, magnet-less powertrain (motor + controller) for electric two- and three-wheelers for the global market.
Under the agreement, IRP will license its technology to Sona Comstar for manufacturing of the system exclusively in India, expecting to start mass production in 2023.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) manufactures various components like differential assemblies, differential gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors and has nine plants spread across India, China, Mexico, and the US.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU