Sona BLW announces joint development project with Israel's IRP Nexus Group

Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 1.47% to Rs 400.20 after the company said that it has joined hands with Israel's IRP Nexus Group (IRP) to create a revolutionary magnet-less e-motor technology for the global electric vehicles market.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Israel's IRP Nexus Group Ltd (IRP), a leading provider of cutting-edge electric powertrain solutions for e-mobility, have come together with iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) in a unique joint development project that will invent a new powertrain, manufacture it and market it globally.

The project entails Sona Comstar and IRP collaborating to conceive, design, prototype, and manufacture high efficiency, low-cost, magnet-less powertrain (motor + controller) for electric two- and three-wheelers for the global market.

Under the agreement, IRP will license its technology to Sona Comstar for manufacturing of the system exclusively in India, expecting to start mass production in 2023.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) manufactures various components like differential assemblies, differential gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors and has nine plants spread across India, China, Mexico, and the US.

