Patel Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BASF India Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Bharat Bijlee Ltd and Spencers Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 August 2021.

Patel Engineering Ltd spiked 12.63% to Rs 18.64 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd surged 7.25% to Rs 3636.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5071 shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd soared 6.94% to Rs 71.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd gained 6.33% to Rs 1480.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4671 shares in the past one month.

Spencers Retail Ltd jumped 5.56% to Rs 103.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

