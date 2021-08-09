Vishwaraj Sugar rallies as board to mull stock split

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries advanced 2.44% to Rs 149 after the company said that its board will consider stock split on Wednesday, 18 August 2021.

The board will also consider and fix record date for the purpose of dividend and sub-division of shares.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries' consolidated net profit tanked 72.8% to Rs 3.55 crore on a 47.8% surge in net sales to Rs 161.73 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries has an integrated sugar based unit producing sugar, power, spirits (including iml, industrial spirits and ethanol) and compost. The production facility is located at Belgaum in North West Karnataka.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)