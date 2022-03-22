Dhampur Sugar board approves interim dividend of Rs 6 per share

The company's board after market hours on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

The interim dividend will be paid to all shareholders whose names are registered as shareholders of the company as on the record date i.e. Thursday, 31 March 2022.

Dhampur Sugar Mills is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, chemicals, ethanol and co-generation and sale of power. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 39.3% rise in net profit to Rs 76.01 crore on a 17.8% fall in net sales to Rs 895 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Dhampur Sugar were trading 0.88% lower at Rs 527.1 on BSE.

