Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 112.93 points or 1.44% at 7928.4 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 6.7%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.62%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 4.37%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 3.71%),Oil India Ltd (up 3.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 2.91%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.89%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.88%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.16%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.83%).

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (down 1.9%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 1.78%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.5%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 248.49 or 0.43% at 57044.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.15 points or 0.28% at 17069.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 98.97 points or 0.36% at 27712.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 65.76 points or 0.79% at 8270.97.

On BSE,1202 shares were trading in green, 1607 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

