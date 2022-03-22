Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 265.15 points or 1.2% at 22372.6 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 3.31%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.29%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.13%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.13%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.93%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.71%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.7%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.63%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.72%), turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 248.49 or 0.43% at 57044.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.15 points or 0.28% at 17069.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 98.97 points or 0.36% at 27712.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 65.76 points or 0.79% at 8270.97.

On BSE,1202 shares were trading in green, 1607 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

