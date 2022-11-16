Dhanada Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 87.85% to Rs 2.01 croreNet Loss of Dhanada Corporation reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 87.85% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.011.07 88 OPM %14.93-40.19 -PBDT-1.05-1.59 34 PBT-1.22-1.76 31 NP-1.22-1.76 31
