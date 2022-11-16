Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings standalone net profit rises 137.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.63% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings rose 137.50% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.63% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.211.0280.1763.730.260.110.260.110.190.08

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)