Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings standalone net profit rises 137.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.63% to Rs 1.21 croreNet profit of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings rose 137.50% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.63% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.211.02 19 OPM %80.1763.73 -PBDT0.260.11 136 PBT0.260.11 136 NP0.190.08 138
