JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Uttaranchal Leasing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings standalone net profit rises 137.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.63% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings rose 137.50% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.63% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.211.02 19 OPM %80.1763.73 -PBDT0.260.11 136 PBT0.260.11 136 NP0.190.08 138

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 17:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU