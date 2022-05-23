Dhanuka Agritech Q4 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 54 cr

-
ALSO READ
Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 6.19% in the December 2021 quarter
Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit rises 11.62% in the March 2022 quarter
More than 50 percent of FPOs are potentially viable and efficient: MD, SFAC
Basic materials shares gain
Basic materials stocks edge higher
-
Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rose 11.8% to Rs 54.40 crore on a 15.5% increase in net sales to Rs 318.3 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.Profit before tax rose 6.8% to Rs 72.17 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 67.56 crore recorded Q4 FY21. Total expenses spiked 19.1% to Rs 258.31 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Cost of material consumed surged 19.4% to Rs 194.85 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 163.13 crore posted in Q4 FY21.
On full year basis, the company recorded a marginal decline in net profit to Rs 208.89 crore in financial year ended 2022 from Rs 210.5 crore posted in financial year ended 2021. Net sales rose 6.5% to Rs 1477.78 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
Dhanuka Agritech is an agrochemical company. The company has three manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan, Gujarat and J&K with quality testing facilities. The R&D center is located at Gurgaon.
Shares of Dhanuka Agritech were trading 1.09% down to Rs 719.90 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU