Dhanuka Agritech Q4 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rose 11.8% to Rs 54.40 crore on a 15.5% increase in net sales to Rs 318.3 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax rose 6.8% to Rs 72.17 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 67.56 crore recorded Q4 FY21. Total expenses spiked 19.1% to Rs 258.31 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Cost of material consumed surged 19.4% to Rs 194.85 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 163.13 crore posted in Q4 FY21.

On full year basis, the company recorded a marginal decline in net profit to Rs 208.89 crore in financial year ended 2022 from Rs 210.5 crore posted in financial year ended 2021. Net sales rose 6.5% to Rs 1477.78 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Dhanuka Agritech is an agrochemical company. The company has three manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan, Gujarat and J&K with quality testing facilities. The R&D center is located at Gurgaon.

Shares of Dhanuka Agritech were trading 1.09% down to Rs 719.90 on the BSE.

