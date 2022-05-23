Volumes soar at Mahindra Logistics Ltd counter

Mahindra Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 12.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49269 shares

Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 May 2022.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 12.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49269 shares. The stock gained 8.79% to Rs.488.70. Volumes stood at 88397 shares in the last session.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd registered volume of 9.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.76% to Rs.342.45. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Sequent Scientific Ltd saw volume of 63.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.42% to Rs.127.80. Volumes stood at 6.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd recorded volume of 4.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76868 shares. The stock gained 2.03% to Rs.547.80. Volumes stood at 85612 shares in the last session.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 9.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.79% to Rs.327.35. Volumes stood at 2.23 lakh shares in the last session.

