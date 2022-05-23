Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 117.12 points or 0.62% at 18884.84 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 3.86%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.11%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.89%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.76%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.41%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.14%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.2%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.03%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.47%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 434.69 or 0.8% at 54761.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 106.15 points or 0.65% at 16372.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 38.88 points or 0.15% at 26390.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.01 points or 0.73% at 8050.33.

On BSE,1698 shares were trading in green, 1632 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)