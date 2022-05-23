Basic materials stocks edge lower

Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 153.64 points or 2.94% at 5079.66 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (down 20%), Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (down 19.99%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 16.46%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 15.45%),Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 13.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 12.86%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 12.07%), NMDC Ltd (down 11.07%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 10.42%), and Gulshan Polyols Ltd (down 10%).

On the other hand, DIC India Ltd (up 8.36%), Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (up 6.05%), and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (up 5.21%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 434.69 or 0.8% at 54761.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 106.15 points or 0.65% at 16372.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 38.88 points or 0.15% at 26390.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.01 points or 0.73% at 8050.33.

On BSE,1698 shares were trading in green, 1632 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

