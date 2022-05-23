Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 1487.71 points or 7.72% at 17772.06 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 16.46%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 12.86%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 12.07%),NMDC Ltd (down 11.07%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 10.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.16%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.75%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.5%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.51%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.27%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 434.69 or 0.8% at 54761.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 106.15 points or 0.65% at 16372.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 38.88 points or 0.15% at 26390.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.01 points or 0.73% at 8050.33.

On BSE,1698 shares were trading in green, 1632 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

