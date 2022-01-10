Vascon Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd and Vaswani Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 January 2022.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd and Vaswani Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 January 2022.

Vascon Engineers Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 33 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 13.26. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 88.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10337 shares in the past one month.

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd exploded 19.91% to Rs 51.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 97380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10945 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd jumped 19.79% to Rs 22.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19176 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)