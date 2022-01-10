Greaves Cotton Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 January 2022.

Greaves Cotton Ltd soared 12.55% to Rs 196.45 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd spiked 10.56% to Rs 950. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75010 shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd surged 8.06% to Rs 50.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd jumped 8.06% to Rs 126.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurt 7.80% to Rs 9.12. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 921.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 567.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

