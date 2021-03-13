Dilip Buildcon gets provisional completion certificate for road project in Maharashtra

The company is entited to receive the bonus of Rs 5.08 crore for early completion of the project.

The project involved four/six laning of Karodi to Telwadi road section of NH 211 (new NH no 52) in Maharashtra under NHDP Phase IV-B on EPC mode.

The provisional completion certificate has been issued by the authority and the project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operation as on 6 March 2021.

Consequently, Dilip Buildcon is entitled to receive the bonus of Rs 5,08,51,800 in lieu of early completion (30 days prior to the scheduled completion date) of the said project.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 106.27% to Rs 182.20 crore on 7.09% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,746.20 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon gained 1.63% to end at Rs 653.60 on BSE Friday, 12 March 2021. Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.

