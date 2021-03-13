PFC declares interim dividend of Rs 8 per share

The company has fixed 22 March 2021 as the record date for the dividend.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) in a regulatory filing on Friday (12 March 2021) said that its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21. The record date for the same is set on 22 March 2021.

Shares of PFC gained 2.57% at Rs 137.85 on Friday. At the ruling market price, the dividend yields work out to 5.8%.

PFC is a leading power sector public financial institution and a non-banking financial company providing fund and non-fund based support for the development of the Indian power sector.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 17% to Rs 3963.18 crore on a 16.1% rise in total income to Rs 18,441 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

