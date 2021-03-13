JSPL steel production grows 18% YoY in Feb

-
-
The company's steel sales jumped 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) in February 2021.Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) said its steel production increased by 18% y-o-y to 6.53 lakh tonnes compared with 5.54 lakh tonnes in the previous year.
The company also reported a 14% y-o-y growth in shipments to 5.45 lakh tonnes as compared to 4.80 lakh tonnes in the previous year.
While shipments were 6% lower month-on-month (m-o-m), on a per day basis, shipments were 4% higher m-o-m. Exports accounted for 26% of the total sales volumes.
VR Sharma, managing director, JSPL, said: "We are on our path of continuous growth month after month and will enhance production further without any new CAPEX in this financial year."
On a consolidated basis, JSPL's net profit stood at Rs 2,566.68 crore in Q3 December 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 218.57 crore in Q3 December 2019. Net sales jumped 39.95% to Rs 10,533.51 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Rs 7,526.24 crore in Q3 FY20.
Shares of JSPL fell 0.97% to end at Rs 317.15 on Friday, 12 March 2021. JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.
