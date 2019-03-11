JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Australia: Market drops on weak US, China data

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Jumps Around 6%
Business Standard

Dilip Buildcon receives LoA for road project in Maharashtra

Capital Market 

Dilip Buildcon has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for EPC project in the state of Maharashtra, NH-547E, valued at Rs. 480.06 crore by the National Highways Authority of India.

The details of the project are as under - 4 Laning of Saoner-Dhapewada-Kalmeshwar-Gondkhairi, NH-547, from km. 4.700 to km. 33.575 in the state of Maharashtra on (EPC) Mode.

DBL Bid Project Cost is Rs 480.06 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements