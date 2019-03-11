Dilip Buildcon receives LoA for road project in Maharashtra

Dilip Buildcon has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for project in the state of Maharashtra, NH-547E, valued at Rs. 480.06 crore by the

The details of the project are as under - 4 Laning of Saoner-Dhapewada-Kalmeshwar-Gondkhairi, NH-547, from km. 4.700 to km. 33.575 in the state of on (EPC) Mode.

DBL Bid Project Cost is Rs 480.06 crore.

