Dilip Buildcon receives LoA for road project in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
NHAI focuses on sustainable, green road development: Member
MEP Infrastructure Developers update on NHAI road project
RInfra wins Rs 16.14 cr arbitration award against NHAI
RInfra wins arbitration award worth Rs 16.14 cr against NHAI
HG Infra bags Rs 565-cr highway project in Haryana from NHAI
-
Dilip Buildcon has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for EPC project in the state of Maharashtra, NH-547E, valued at Rs. 480.06 crore by the National Highways Authority of India.
The details of the project are as under - 4 Laning of Saoner-Dhapewada-Kalmeshwar-Gondkhairi, NH-547, from km. 4.700 to km. 33.575 in the state of Maharashtra on (EPC) Mode.
DBL Bid Project Cost is Rs 480.06 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU