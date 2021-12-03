Dilip Buildcon receives provisional completion certificate for road project in Andhra Pradesh

Dilip Buildcon announced that the project including six laning of Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH-5 (new NH-16) in the State of Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode has been provisionally completed.

The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority and had declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on 08 November 2021.

