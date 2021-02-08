Dilip Buildcon receives provisional completion certificate for road project in MP

-
-
Dilip Buildcon announced that provisional completion of its project entailing four laning of Delinked stretch of Seoni-MP,/MH Border of NH-7 from Km 624.480 to Km.653.225 under Phase-II on EPC Mode in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
The provisional completion certificate has been issued by the authority and the project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operation as on 06 February 2021.
