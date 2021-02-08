Board of Vikas Multicorp approves fund raising up to Rs 100 cr

-
-
At meeting held on 06 February 2021The Board of Vikas Multicorp at its meeting held on 06 February 2021 has approves raising of funds by issue and allotment of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 50 crore by way of rights issue. The Board also approved fund raising up to Rs 50 crore by way of issuance of securities, convertible instruments, FCCBs, QIP / preferential allotment etc in one or more tranches.
Further, the Board approved increase in authorised share capital of the company to Rs 100 crore and consequent alteration in capital clause of the Memorandum of Association.
