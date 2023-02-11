Dilip Buildcon reports turnaround Q3 performance

The civil construction company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 79.52 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 96.66 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations rose 8.2% year on year to Rs 2,378.78 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 96.21 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 174.79 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

EBITDA (excluding other income) stood at Rs 249.7 crore in Q3 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 6.3 crore posted in Q3 FY22. EBITDA margin climbed to 10.50% in Q3 FY23 as against 0.29% recorded in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from the roads, special bridges & tunnels segment stood at Rs 1,744.9 crore (down 6% YoY) and revenue from mining segment was at Rs 162.7 crore (down 2% YoY) while revenue from irrigation segment stood at Rs 245.1 crore (up 245% YoY) and revenue from metros, airports and water supply segment was at Rs 173.2 crore (up 146% YoY) during the period under review.

The net order book as on 31 December 2022 stood at Rs 26,538.5 crore.

On consolidated basis, the company reported net profit of Rs 111.03 crore in Q3 FY23 from net loss of Rs 19.16 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Net sales rose 3.4% YoY to Rs 2,322.44 crore in Q3 FY23.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on engineering procurement and construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contract from various Government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.

The scrip rose 1.75% to settle at Rs 214.85 on Friday, 10 February 2023.

