Dilip Buildcon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.98% to Rs 2595.79 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon reported to Rs 17.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 444.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 2595.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2218.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2595.792218.9613.562.3777.43-153.93-23.10-247.4517.01-444.48

