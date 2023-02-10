Dilip Buildcon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 111.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 2322.44 croreNet profit of Dilip Buildcon reported to Rs 111.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 2322.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2245.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2322.442245.50 3 OPM %6.772.02 -PBDT-15.44-213.62 93 PBT-116.50-313.96 63 NP111.03-19.16 LP
