Dilip Buildcon skid after Q1 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 19.8 cr

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Buildcon receives revision in credit ratings
Dilip Buildcon bags NHAI road project in state of Karnataka
Dilip Buildcon completes two national highway projects in Karnataka
Dilip Buildcon successfully bids for NHAI road project in Telangana
Dilip Buildcon bags NHAI road project in Jharkhand
-
Dilip Buildcon slipped 2.64% to Rs 243.20 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 26.7% to Rs 19.80 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 27.02 crore posted in Q1 FY22.
Revenue from operations jumped 22.1% to Rs 2,621.52 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 2,146.26 crore recorded in the same period last year.
The company's profit before tax slumped 62.4% to Rs 18.19 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared to Rs 48.38 crore recorded in Q1 FY22.
Total expenses spiked 25.11% year on year to Rs 2640.16 crore in Q1 FY23. Cost of materials consumed and operating expenses was at Rs 2,395.31 crore (up 36.21% YoY) and employee expenses stood at Rs 45.82crore (down 7.06% YoY).
EBITDA excl. other income in Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 205.4 crore, down 27.37% from Rs 282.8 crore posted in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin reduced to 7.84% in Q1 FY23 as compared to 13.18% reported in the same period last year.
The company's revenue from roads, special bridges & tunnels segment stood at Rs 2,026.6 crore (up 16% YoY), revenue from Irrigation segment was at Rs 211.8 crore (up 155.8% YoY) and revenue from Metros & Airports segment stood at Rs 209.1 crore (up 110.57% YoY) in Q1 FY23. Meanwhile, revenue from Mining segment came at 141.4 crore (down 27% YoY) in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
The net order book as on 30 June 2022 stood at Rs 25,160.2 crore.
On consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 53.94 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 15.88 crore reported in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations surged 18.3% year on year to Rs 2,884.37 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage, dams, irrigation, industrial, commercial and residential buildings with a presence in over 19 states & 1 union territory.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU