Dilip Buildcon skid after Q1 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 19.8 cr

Dilip Buildcon slipped 2.64% to Rs 243.20 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 26.7% to Rs 19.80 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 27.02 crore posted in Q1 FY22.

Revenue from operations jumped 22.1% to Rs 2,621.52 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 2,146.26 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company's profit before tax slumped 62.4% to Rs 18.19 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared to Rs 48.38 crore recorded in Q1 FY22.

Total expenses spiked 25.11% year on year to Rs 2640.16 crore in Q1 FY23. Cost of materials consumed and operating expenses was at Rs 2,395.31 crore (up 36.21% YoY) and employee expenses stood at Rs 45.82crore (down 7.06% YoY).

EBITDA excl. other income in Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 205.4 crore, down 27.37% from Rs 282.8 crore posted in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin reduced to 7.84% in Q1 FY23 as compared to 13.18% reported in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from roads, special bridges & tunnels segment stood at Rs 2,026.6 crore (up 16% YoY), revenue from Irrigation segment was at Rs 211.8 crore (up 155.8% YoY) and revenue from Metros & Airports segment stood at Rs 209.1 crore (up 110.57% YoY) in Q1 FY23. Meanwhile, revenue from Mining segment came at 141.4 crore (down 27% YoY) in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

The net order book as on 30 June 2022 stood at Rs 25,160.2 crore.

On consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 53.94 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 15.88 crore reported in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations surged 18.3% year on year to Rs 2,884.37 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage, dams, irrigation, industrial, commercial and residential buildings with a presence in over 19 states & 1 union territory.

