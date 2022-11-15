Dilip Buildcon rises on turnaround Q2 results

Dilip Buildcon rise 1.77% to Rs 325.15 after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 64.15 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 19.31 crore in Q2 FY22.

Revenue from operations rose 4.91% to Rs 2,261.93 crore in the second quarter as against Rs 2,156.10 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company reported profit before tax of Rs 87.02 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 26.65 crore recorded in Q2 FY22.

Total expenses rose 1.5% year on year to Rs 2,222.78 crore in Q2 FY23. Cost of materials consumed and operating expenses was at Rs 1,919.53 crore (up 4.84% YoY) while employee expenses stood at Rs 44.96 crore (down 12.56% YoY).

EBITDA excl. other income in Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 261.3 crore, up 14.79% from Rs 227.7 crore posted in Q2 FY22. EBITDA margin improved to 11.55% in Q2 FY23 as compared to 10.56% reported in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from roads, special bridges & tunnels segment stood at Rs 1,812.9 crore (down 2% YoY), revenue from Irrigation segment was at Rs 148.8 crore (up 128% YoY) and revenue from Metros & Airports segment stood at Rs 128.7 crore (up 61% YoY) in Q2 FY23. Meanwhile, revenue from Mining segment came at 134.1 crore (up 1% YoY) in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

The net order book as on 30 September 2022 stood at Rs 26,337.5 crore.

On consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 17 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 444.47 crore reported in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations surged 17% year on year to Rs 2,595.78 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage, dams, irrigation, industrial, commercial and residential buildings with a presence in over 19 states & 1 union territory.

