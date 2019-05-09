Dilip Buildcon rises after subsidiary achieves financial closure for project

rose 0.89% to Rs 460.80 at 14:17 IST on BSE after the company said that its subsidiary has received the financial closure for hybrid annuity model project in

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 254.41 points, or 0.67% to 37,534.72.

On the BSE, 15,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 469.25 and a low of Rs 453.15 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,248.35 on 15 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 311.55 on 5 February 2019.

informed that DBL Solapur Highways, a wholly owned subsidiary, has received the financial closure from the National Highways Authority of for hybrid annuity model project in worth Rs 1,141 crore.

Net profit of rose 25.63% to Rs 206.91 crore on 28.07% rise in net sales to Rs 2487.24 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Dilip Buildcon is engaged in the business of infrastructure facilities on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

